The family of Edward E. Murphy invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. The celebration will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave. L) with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will be held on Monday February 4th at the Houston National Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish precious memories with his daughters, Diane, Sandra, Constance (William), Joline, Jacqueline, Vanessa, Tiffany (Larry); sons; Eric, Earl, Greg (Trajuan); grandchildren, great grandchildren, a sister, and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.