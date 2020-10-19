Sarah Elizabeth Cook Daniel, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at The Meridian in Galveston, Texas. She was born on October 10, 1940 in Houston, Texas to parents Marvin and Katherine Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Cook, as well as her husband, Richard Lee Daniel. Sarah and Richard lived in Jamaica Beach for forty plus years.
She is survived by her three children; Lisa and her husband Mike Ragland, Dean and his wife Robin Solomon, and Shelley and her husband Billy Coltzer, grandchildren; Amy and her husband Trey Atkinson, Melissa Huerta, Colby Ragland, Magee Solomon, Sydney and her husband Ryan Jeffcoat, Jake and Esprit Berwick, Chase Coltzer and Kaleigh Coltzer. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Lauren, Ryan, Luke and Heather Atkinson, Avril and Zack Huerta, and Jackson Ragland, as well as her brother, Don Cook and his wife Leona, sister Kit Hensley, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sarah was born and raised in Houston, Texas and moved to Galveston with her family in 1977. She retired from UTMB as an accountant in the Microbiology department and had many friends there. After retirement, she worked for Carnival Cruise Lines. Loving to stay busy, she enjoyed bookkeeping for many companies over the years including Lee Auctioneers, and Ruppel Construction Company to name a few. She coached and was a board member of Lassie League Softball for many years, and recently volunteered for the Galveston Island Humane Society and Upward Hope Academy.
Sarah loved traveling and took more than 20 cruises with various friends and family members over the years. She enjoyed meeting with the UTMB Retirees and her newest friends from Carnival. She was an animal lover and adored her furry friends Jerry, Joey, and Duke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Solomon, Mike and Colby Ragland, and Billy and Chase Coltzer.
The family would like to thank the employees at the Meridian for their friendships, Dr. Angela Shepherd and Erin Gurski, RN, FNP-C for their excellent care, and her faithful friends, Laurie Sower, Martha Lewis, Chris and Cathy Fredrickson, Edie Carr and her very special cousin Ann Worley for their never ending loyalty and friendship.
Visitation will be held at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 P.M., with Reverend Alicia Besser officiating.
