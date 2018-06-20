Mrs. Luejency Harrison, 94, passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Texas City.
Mrs. Harrison was born on December 30, 1923 in Huntsville, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Reverend D.N. Benford will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lone Star Cemetery in Oakhurst, Texas
