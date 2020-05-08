Celebration service for Merle Brown will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at ACTS Christian Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Viewing service for Mary Gutschewski will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX.
Funeral service for Bennie Henderson will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Homegoing service for Frank Hennigan will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Leonard Jones, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:30pm at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial service for Robert Kelly will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Lighthouse Family Church in Galveston, TX.
Visitation service for Allen McKinney will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Director.
Funeral service for Johnnie Pate will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00am at West Bay Assembly of God in League City, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Memorial service for Edward Torres III will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Temple Emanuel Christian Church in Galveston, TX.
Graveside service for Theodore Williams, Jr. will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 11:00am at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
