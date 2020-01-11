On Monday, January 6, 2020, Roger Terry Garner passed away at the age of 59.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. After the service he will be laid to rest at Forest-Park East Cemetery.
Terry was born on February 15, 1960, in Texas City to Acele and Tommy Garner. He graduated from Texas City High School. Terry, known to many as “Crash”, had a love for motorcycles and was a member of the Voyager Motorcycle Club.
Terry is preceded in death by his father, Tommy; as well as his brothers, Jimmy, Paul, Gerald, and Tommy Dale Garner.
He is survived by his mother, Acele; wife, Linda; son, Timothy (Valerie); daughters, Amanda and Ashley; sister, Shelley (Ben); fifteen grandchildren and many other family members that loved him.
