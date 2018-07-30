Lillie Delaune Boudreaux, 101, of La Marque passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. She was born April 16, 1917 in Franklin, Louisiana to Sylvester and Christina Delaune.
Lillie was a longtime resident of La Marque, a former member of Queen of Peace Ladies Guild and Queen of Peace Catholic Church; she was a member of the Bowling League in Texas City. She was an exceptional seamstress and loved to travel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph Boudreaux, sister Violet Chapp, half-sister Mabel Portier, brothers Lloyd Delaune and Sylvester J. Delaune.
Lillie is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A visitation will be Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Father Chacko Puthumayil. Entombment will be at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite Charity.
