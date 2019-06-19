Mrs. Dorothy Lee Chatman, 81, passed away in Dickinson, Texas on June 14th, 2019.
Mrs. Chatman was born in Huntsville, Texas on February 8th, 1938.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and the Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in League City, Texas. The burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, Texas. Reverend Milton N. Guillory will be officiating.
