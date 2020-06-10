Amos Dean Slawson, 83, of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He was born November 20, 1936 in Jacksonville, Texas to Amos and Ettie Slawson.
Amos was a lifelong residence of Texas City, a veteran of the US Army and worked as a Yard Master for the Railroad.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Florine Robinson and brothers: Charles Slawson, Randall Slawson and Jerry Slawson. Amos is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Slawson, two daughters: Sharon Hood and husband Scott and Terri Nelson and husband Brad, son Charles Slawson and wife Belinda, and his grandchildren; Tiffany and Derek Dodge, Brandon and Maritza Hood, Chelsey and Jake Douglas, Kahla Nelson and Collin Watson, Jacob Nelson and Tyler Slawson and four great-grandchildren: Cayden, Hunter, Landon and Nash.
A visitation will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Graveside Service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock with Russell McLaughlin officiating.
