Linda Mae Kirkland, 69, of Dickinson, TX, passed away September 2, 2018.
Linda was born September 8, 1948, to Minnie Lee Roach and Louis Roach in Galveston. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda had a passion for animals, volunteering with Tom English in La Marque and Southern Comfort Dog Rescue.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 51 years Gary Lee Kirkland; daughter Leigh Ann Kirkland; sons Gary Lee Kirkland, Jr. and Sampson Lee Kirkland and wife Kelly; brothers Kenneth Roach and wife Gloria, and David Roach and wife Beth; grandchildren Justin Lee Kirkland, Johnathan Lee Kirkland, Destinee Jean Kirkland, Jesse Opperud, and Jordan Opperud; and her beloved fur babies Juliet, Sasha, Ace, Sunshine, Virginia, Teapot, and Shiloh.
A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
