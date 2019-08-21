GALVESTON—Boyd W. Hendricks, 89, received his call into eternal life on August 13, 2019 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, TX.
Boyd was born was born June 14, 1930, in Brazoria, TX, where he attended public schools and graduated from George W. Carver High School in 1950. He later attended Texas Southern University and then was drafted into the military where he served in the Army for two years and was honorably discharged. He was a retired longshoremen serving with I.L.A. Local 851. He was a longtime member of Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish memories are his wife, Lorraine Hendricks; son, Ricky Hendricks; daughters, Deborah Wilson and Sandra Toliver; grandchildren, Michael Wilson and Andrea Motley; great-grandchildren, Sydney McKinney, Kamaria Roberts, Paige and Payton Motley; brother, Thomas Hendricks (Sadie); nephews, Clyde and Elder Roland Hendricks; nieces, Marcella and Hallie Hendricks; and numerous great nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family of B.W. invites you to join them in celebrating his life. Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church (2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd), with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
See full obit and sign his guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
