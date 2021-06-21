Andrew E. Helms

HOUSTON — Andrew Helms, 91, was called home to our Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born in Oklahoma to William C.A. Helms and Mary Ellen Broiles, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity for over 70 years and a member of the Sigma Tau Engineering Fraternity in which he held the office of President. Andrew participated in the Army ROTC during college and was subsequently stationed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia and France during the Korean War. He remained in active duty in the Corps of Engineers in the Army Reserve for the 75th Maneuver Area Command Unit in Houston until 1990 when he retired as a Lt. Colonel. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal among other honors. He had high security clearance and spoke fluent French. Andrew worked full time for Union Carbide Corporation as a department head and retired after 40 plus years of distinguished service.
He loved participating in scouts and baseball alongside his son with whom he fished and hunted. He was a loving, devoted family man and enjoyed many road trips over the years. He also loved to play golf and enjoyed boating, water skiing, sailing and growing tomatoes. He was a man of few words. When he spoke, he had something to say.
He was a devout Christian. He was raised and raised his family in the Methodist church. Gloria Dei Lutheran church called him a member in his later years.
He is preceded in death by his son, Arthur Helms, and survived by his daughter, Diana Helms-Morreale, grand-daughter, Kathryn Helms-Morreale, sister, Rosalind Bovey and husband Robert, sister, Ann McEndarfer and husband Ed, and three nephews, a niece, and grand-nephew.
He is also preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jeannine Ann Helms, and survived by beloved step-children: Susan Morrison, Cheryl Chambers and husband Douglas, Sandra McMillan and husband Leslie, Deborah Hennagir and husband Carl, Denise Morrison, ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation and catered vigil will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 from nine o’clock in the morning until noon at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama in Houston. Rite of Christian Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery (family only). In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity in Andrew’s name. Online tributes may be posted at www.bradshawcarter.com.
