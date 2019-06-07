Richard L. "Dick" Kelly, age 74, of Crystal Beach, Texas, passed away Friday May 24th, 2019. He was born May 23, 1945 in Oklahoma City to Rhoda Porter Kelly and Robert L. Kelly.
Dick served in the US Navy, then worked many years as a diesel mechanic in the New Orleans area. He later worked in the oil fields all along the Gulf Coast. Dick retired from the Texas Department of Highways as a Chief Engineer for the Galveston ferry system.
Dick was preceded in death by his oldest son, Richard “Rick” Kelly, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kelly; sons, Randall Kelly and Ronald Kelly; grandchildren, Dean, Alan and Christina Kelly; sisters, Betty Hutto, Peggy Smith, and Jeanie Cash.
Dick’s family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
