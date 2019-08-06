Sonja Eva Argo
TEXAS CITY—Sonja Eva Argo, 52, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Services are pending with Bay area Funeral Directors 409-933-4300
Dylan Scott McGhee
TEXAS CITY—Dylan Scott McGhee passed away on August 4, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Diana Lynn Espinosa
GALVESTON—Diana Lynn Espinosa, age 59, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Rita Ann (Kovacevich) Higgins
GALVESTON—Rita Ann (Kovacevich) Higgins, 71, of Galveston, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Elizabeth Anne Malm
TEXAS CITY—Elizabeth Anne Malm, 55, of Texas City passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
