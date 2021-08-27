TEXAS CITY — Mr. Dan Clarence Agee passed from this life Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021, in Texas City.
Born August 31, 1940 in Texas City, Mr. Agee had been a lifelong resident of Texas City. He had been a customer service representative with Texas New Mexico Power Company for over 30 years and attended Northside Baptist Church in Texas City. Dan was a former Deacon and enjoyed playing the guitar and chess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lena (Hoffman) Agee.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 61 years, Jean “Memaw” Agee; sons, Rick Agee and wife Tammy of Canyon Lake, Alan Agee of Dickinson; sister, Nancy Menard of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Daniel Agee, Kirk Agee and wife, Kirby, Jennifer McCashland and husband, Michael, Chelsea Agee; great-grandchildren, Kason McCashland, Kenna McCashland, Hudson Agee, Madeleine Agee.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Clay Bowers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Agee, Kirk Agee, Ben Johnson, David Moss, Raju Samuels and Scott Sundstron. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
