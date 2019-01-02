Dempsey
Funeral services for Terry Dempsey will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Grove
Funeral services for Mary Ellen Grove will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.