Melvin Williams
GALVESTON—Melvin Williams, age 75, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Leilani F. Bell-Bradford
LA MARQUE—Leilani F. Bell-Bradford, 31, departed this life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Medical Center in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Clemmiet T. Yancy
TEXAS CITY—Clemmiet T. Yancy, 98, received his reward of eternal rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at UTMB-Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Emma Lee Bimage
DICKINSON—Emma Lee Bimage, 84, departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his her residence in Dickinson, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.