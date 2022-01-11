Robert Lee, Sr. Thibodeaux

SANTA FE — Robert Lee Thibodeaux, Sr., age 84 passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home in Santa Fe, TX. He entered this world on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1937 in Beaumont, TX to Bernice Joseph Thibodeaux and Theolez Foux Thibodeaux. Robert was known as a baby as " le cochon " by his grandmothers due to his being a very healthy BIG baby.
Robert graduated from Texas City High School in 1956. He followed his father in the building industry by becoming Local Union 973 carpenter in Texas City. He was very proud of his years in and eventual retirement from the carpenter's Union 551.
Robert loved to shoot pool, fresh water fishing with friends and hunting with his brothers and sons until his retirement. He decided his garden, raising " green-egg " chickens and his yard would be enough to occupy his time. He also loved having a dog to talk to and train to do silly things. His first words in the morning were to his dog, CoCeaux as she seemed to talk back and loved to be loved by him.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Ervin Thibodeaux and wife Jeanie Thibodeaux; sister, Justine Costanza and husband Frank Costanza; sister-in-law, Kathleen Thibodeaux; mother of his children, Janice Calhoun-Mays.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Phyllis Thibodeaux; sons, Robert Lee Thibodeaux II (Karen) of Santa Fe, TX, James Edward Thibodeaux (Patty) of Texas City, TX, Stephen Wayne Thibodeaux of Grand Bay, AL; step children, Debra C. Damewood of Westland, MI, Frank E. Damewood (Kimann) of Cookeville, TN, Mark C. Damewood (MariLisa) of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Bernice Ray Thibodeaux (Glenda) of Santa Fe, TX, Leroy Thibodeaux of Santa Fe, TX; sister, Patricia Wright (Melvin) of La Marque, TX; Robert was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, TX. A private family graveside will be held at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
