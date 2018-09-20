GALVESTON—Tuesday, September 18, 2018, God gained another angel, Uvaldo Azua Aguilar, Sr., age 94. He was born in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico on May 22, 1924. He grew up in Mexico and moved to Galveston in his early years. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and was a welder at Todd’s Shipyard. He retired as a Longshoreman with I.L.A. Local 307. He loved gardening, all sports and feeding stray cats from his neighborhood. His passion was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porsirio and Cliosas Azua Aguilar; and his son Jorge Aguilar.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Aguilar; children, Uvaldo Aguilar, Jr., and wife Kathryn, Mario Aguilar, Elsa Aguilar and Luis Aguilar and wife Janene; grandchildren Kimberly Turner and husband Brett, Kevin Aguilar, Ryan Aguilar, Dallas Snedeker and husband Cameron; great-grandchildren Kenley Turner and Kalli Turner; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Pastor Daniel Diaz de Leon officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77554.
