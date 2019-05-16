Doyle
Funeral Services for Eleanor Doyle will be held today at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow a Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Smith
Homegoing services for Bobby Smith will be held today at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, 5820 FM 1765, in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
