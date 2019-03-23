Amos
Funeral service for Leslie Amos will be held today at 12:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Bell Sr.
Funeral services for Terry Bell, Sr. will be held today at 3:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Scruggs
Funeral angel service for Sally Scruggs will be held today at 3:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, TX.
