SANTA FE—Mrs. Nancy Jean Neal passed from this life Wednesday afternoon, August 15, 2018, in Webster.
Born June 4, 1940 in Yakima, Washington, Nancy had been a resident of many states, but she called Louisiana and Texas her home. She began her career as a key punch operator for the IRS and in the 70’s worked as a computer programmer for NASA which ultimately lead her to a supervisory position at Toledo Tackle. She was a force to be reckoned with not only in the work place but at home as well. Her strong morals, and dry sense of humor made a lasting impact on family, friends and co-workers. Although she led her family with a firm hand, you always knew she loved you. Nancy was a caring mother to her six children in addition to all the other children she helped raise throughout her life. She was an excellent cook who made the best fried chicken and potato salad but when she wasn’t taking care of others, you could find her in deep thought over a 1000-piece puzzle, embroidering, gardening, drinking coffee on the porch or solving crimes on crime T.V. She always enjoyed visiting with friends and family where her contagious laugh would come out best. Nancy was a wonderful person who brought light into the worlds of those who met her. Her loving spirit, and infectious personality, will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.E. “Buck” and Helen Crozier; loving husband, Jerry Neal; son, Kevin Barker; brother, Jim Crozier; sisters, Pat Deaville, Mary Ann Schrader.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Karns, Mark Karns and wife, Diana, David Barker and wife, Vivian, Matthew Barker and significant other, Shawni Petty; daughter, Dawn Gail Rosenboom and husband, John; brother, Ernie Crozier and wife, Bonnie; sister, Vicky Jordan and husband, Joe; partner in crime, Rodney Swords; her beloved Chihuahua, Pippa; tons of adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many devoted nieces and nephews and lots of friends who are like family.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
