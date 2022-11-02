TEXAS CITY, TX — Roberta Lyons affectionately known as Grandma Gee, Gee, Aunt Gee and Ms. Gee, went to her heavenly home on October 28, 2022, after living 103 years. She was the last living child of Mamie Barrett and Edward Price. She was born in Huntsville, TX and raised in nearby Midway and Madisonville. She moved to Galveston in her 20s, relocating to Texas City in 1948. Roberta Lyons worked at Galveston County Memorial hospital for many years, and after retirement, she opened her own home daycare. Gee was known for her gardening, her sense of humor, and eating breakfast at 1:30pm. She loved Cheetos, root beer, and Wheel of Fortune. She kept her mind sharp by reading her Bible and the Daily Word every day, and working her word search puzzles. She was a faithful member of Greater Bell Zion MBC.Roberta Lyons is preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, and her favorite grandson Braderick Lyons.She leaves to celebrate her homegoing her children Melvin (Lorna) Jackson Sr., William (Irene) Lyons Sr., and Alverna Lyons. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Anita (Henry) Westmoreland, Melvin Jackson Jr., Rosalyn (Andre) Jenkins, Alicia (Richard) McCarthy, Edward Jackson, Alisa (Samuel) King, Pamela Lyons, Terrence Young, Brian Lyons, William Jr., and Sherica Henderson. As well as great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her biological family, she will be greatly missed by her Mainland hospital family and her many babies that she has helped raise.
