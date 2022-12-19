Francisco T. Pancho Jaramillo

TEXAS CITY, TX — Francisco T. Jaramillo went to be with the Lord on December 16th after spending a peaceful evening and night with his family. Viewing and visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 21st from 5-7pm, followed by a memorial service. Visitation will continue on Thursday, December 22, from 9-11am, followed by a funeral service. Burial will take place at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Arrangements are under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

