Margaret “Granny Mo” Moore, 76, passed away at her residence on April 17, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on January 28, 1944, in Galveston, Texas to George and Edna Spencer. Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, traveling and playing on her Gameboy.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Lloyd “Buddy” Moore, her parents and sister, Mary Mancill.
She is survived by her sons Loyd Moore and wife Terry, Troy Moore and wife Doreen, daughters Wanda Delesandri and husband Tony, Mattie Perouty and husband James and her loving grandchildren; Ashley Moore, Russell and Jaclyn Delesandri, Darrell Delesandri, Kristen and Greg Arriaga; great-grandchildren Vance Delesandri, Cora Delesandri and grand-pups. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Sutton, and her brothers and their wives, George and Mary Spencer, Wayne and Robbie Spencer and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Margaret’s name to the Alzheimer’s association. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
