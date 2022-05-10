TEXAS CITY — Keith Allen Bailey, 77, of Texas City, Texas, was born October 9, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He passed away on April 14, 2022, in Seville, Spain, while on vacation doing what he loved traveling the world. He is preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Ruth Bailey; sisters, Ruth Perthuis and Mary Floyd, and brothers, Mike Bailey, and Tim Bailey.
Survivors include wife of 56 yrs. Anne Bailey; son, Keith Bailey Jr. (Cindy), and daughter
Claire Bailey Smith; grandchildren, are Keeton Bailey, Cassie Bailey, Bailey Smith, Emma Smith, Jackson Smith, and Teague Smith. Also surviving are brother, Floyd Bailey and sister, Judy Howard; sisters-in- law, Janet Carter and Joan Meyer; brother-in-law, Robert Meyer(Barb) along with many other extended family.
Keith, affectionately known as “Papa”, loved God, and spending time with his family. He was a beloved husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was involved with his church community, having served as an usher, money counter and belonged to the Men’s Club. Everyone knew how much he loved his family. He always had a camera in his hand at the holidays. His grandchildren were his pride and joy as he took special attention to offer free advice and plenty of encouragement to each of them. He faithfully played Mexican Train every Saturday with friends, played poker with a men’s card group, and was a member of the Golden Division of the Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed watching the Astros, fishing, camping with Good Sams, gardening, watching the news and learning about stories in the Bible.
He graduated from Texas City High School where he pitched for the baseball team. He coached Little League for many years with his brother Tim. He was able to make an impact on the boys he coached, and many young men returned years later to thank him for his guidance.
Keith was a member of Local 527 Electrical Union and completed the electrical apprenticeship program. He worked at Monsanto and Sterling Chemicals as an analyzer tech.
Memorial services will be held at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church on May 12, 2022, with visitation at 4:00 p.m., and mass at 5 :00 p.m.
