GALVESTON —
Sabina Gonzales Junemann, 79, of Galveston, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 19, 2021, with her family by her side.
Sabina was born on June 16, 1942, in Kenedy, Texas. She was the eldest child of six children and procured the role as the “matriarch” of her family at an early age. She was caring, strong-willed and devoted to those she loved. She never faltered in helping others; the door to her home of nearly 60 years was always open. There aren’t many people in Galveston she has not fed at her dinner table. Sabina loved cooking and taking care of young children in her home as part of her daycare business she started more than 30 years ago. Most importantly, Sabina loved her family. She loved spending time with her sisters, daughters, and especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
Sabina is preceded in death by her husband Albert Junemann, her parents Esther and Ambrosio Gonzales, her sister, Santos Wilson, and her brother, Ambrosio Gonzales, Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters: Esther Schattel (husband, Donald, Jr.); Jacqueline Carver (husband, James, Jr.); her grandchildren: Lauren Childress (husband, Donald); Brandon Schattel (wife, Alexandra); Allyson Schattel; Sabrina Carver; and her great-grandchildren: Caroline, Olivia and Charlotte Childress; as well as her three sisters: Sylvia Szanyi; Susie Buckley; and Sophie Kozlek (husband, Robert, Jr.), along with numerous other relatives and dear friends.
A private funeral service will be held with the family. Sabina’s pallbearers will be Donald Schattel, Jr., James Carver, Jr., Brandon Schattel, Donald Childress, Robert Kozlek, Jr., and Robert Kozlek, III.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Sabina’s healthcare professionals for their continued care, support and compassion.
In remembrance of Sabina Junemann’s life, the family asks that a charitable donation be made to feedthechildren.org
