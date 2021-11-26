HITCHCOCK — Mrs. Verna Mae Trammell passed from this life Thursday afternoon, November 25, 2021 in La Marque.
Born January 7, 1926 in Wichita Falls, Mrs. Trammell had been a resident of the Hitchcock area since 1944. Verna enjoyed working in her flower garden, sewing and helping at the Sunshine Shop in Hitchcock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Annie (Henderson) Smith; husband, Ralph Trammell; daughter, Cynthia Hutton; brothers, Curby Fuller and wife, Clara, Audrey Smith and wife, Francis, Jerold Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Schneiders and husband, Nicholas of Longview; grandchildren, Tammy Hallmark, Monet Garcia, Michael Bivens, Stephen Bivens, Tim Bivens; great-grandchildren, James, Kyle, Tasha, Janet, Lauren, Jackson, Alexandra, Addison, Olivia and T. J.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Mark Flores officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bivens, Kyle Carpenter, Fernando Hernandez, Johnny Lerma, Phillip Lerma and Kevin Smith.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Verna's name to Nemo Foundation, 701 Rue Laurier Diepe, NB E1A, Canada. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
