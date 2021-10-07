Born Sept. 12, 1935 to parents Henry and Katherine Claussen in Galveston. Grew up around Alta Loma with Brother Henry “Buddy” Claussen and Sister Karen Lee. Married to Barbara Claussen for 63yrs, with 3 children, all born in Victoria, TX. Moved several times and settled in Azle, TX in the summer of 1978.
He started his career in animal husbandry, working on a dairy farm. Spent his next years teaching Biology & Science at several campuses. His focus in education shifted to Media Technology next at the University of Texas at Austin. He had a long and distinguished career at Tarrant County Junior College retiring as Dean of Learning Resources. His love for teaching continued into retirement working part time in Yuma Arizona and substitute teaching in Springtown, TX.
Proceeded in death by Father, Henry Claussen, Mother Katherine Claussen, Wife Barbara Claussen and Son-in-law Richard Ramon.
Survived by Children, Bobby Claussen, Debbie Claussen, Cindy Ramon, Brother Henry Claussen and wife, Betty, Sister Karen Lee and husband, Jim; and Grandchildren Andi Ramon and Chad Ramon, and nieces, nephews.
He and his wife Barbara were one of the founding members of Hope Lutheran Church.
Hobbies included woodwork and crafts, firearms, collecting knives and a great love for his other kids (Dogs). He had a fondness of supporting the Native Indians and their schools. He also loved cooking and collecting cook books.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or a charity of your choice.
