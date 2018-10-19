Memorial services for Lily Williams will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Erica Thomas will be held at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Memorial mass for Rev. John Kellick will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston.
Celebration of life services for Camille King will be held at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Alvin under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home La Marque.
Funeral services for Courtney Smart will be held at 11 a.m. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood.
Funeral services for Verna Payne will be held at 11 a.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Patricia Anders will be held at 11 a.m. at Reedy Chapel AME Church, 2013 Broadway Ave. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Funeral services for Katie Stokes will be held at 11 a.m. at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Edgar Haynes will be held at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Bedias, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Margaret Higginbotham will be held at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Celebration of life services for Dorothy Wise will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of The Waters Church, 2710 N. Mason Rd. #145, in Katy TX.
