SANTA FE—Mrs. Mildred Inez Williamson passed from this life Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, in Alvin.
Born April 29, 1926 in Arcadia, Mrs. Williamson had lived most of her life in Santa Fe. She had worked at as a seamstress at Joske’s for 10 years before starting her own sewing business which she operated for over 29 years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.
Preceded in death by her husband, Morgan, and her sons, Ralph and Leonard. Her survivors include her son, Laroy Williamson of Santa Fe; daughters, Linda Morris and husband, James of Jarrell, Loretta Ramirez and husband, John of Crosby and 92 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
