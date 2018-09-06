Sorensen
Celebration of life services for Randolph Sorensen Jr. will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ozymy
Funeral services for Ronald Ozymy will be held at 1 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
