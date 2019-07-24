Date of Birth July 14, 1947 — Date of Death July 16, 2019
"In knowing your loved one is not far away,
But he is with you in spirit every hour of the day."
Our loved one Alfred Robertson peacefully entered into Eternal rest July 16, 2019.
We will celebrate and give thanks for his life Friday, July 26th, 10:45 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, Texas 77004, 713-942-7673.
