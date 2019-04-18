Services Celebrating The Life Of Christopher Steven McHenry will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the chapel of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 324 4th Avenue in Texas City, TX 77590.
