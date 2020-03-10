GALVESTON—
Billy Max Karger age 88 of Galveston passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 2:00pm Thursday March 12, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow on Friday at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas on Friday.
Max was born January 24, 1932 in Dallas, Texas to William Paul Karger and Mary Belle Lee. He was a 1947 graduate of W.H. Adamson High School. He worked in the Petro Chemical field in many areas throughout his career. In his latter years he was a landscape contractor and did various home repairs. He loved gardening, but his real talent was growing anything. He won yard of the month numerous times and loved to work the Galveston Garden Tours. He enjoyed fishing and loved animals. He was instrumental and was the Chairman of the committee that was successful in getting the Silk Stocking District Registered with the National Historic Foundation, an accomplishment that many Galvestonians are very proud of. Max had a gift; it was his extremely silly sense of humor that always made everyone laugh.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Virginia Lee Tucker; survivors include his wife of 62 years Bonnye Ann Karger of Galveston; daughter Kristina Pestana of Galveston; son Fritz William Karger of Houston; brother Stephen Mark Karger and wife Kate of Houston; grandsons Maluhia Gabriel Pestana and Hamana Maxi Pestana both of Galveston; numerous other relatives and friends.
