Joan Kathleen Cotterell

LEAGUE CITY — Joan Kathleen Cotterell (née Beager), 81, of League City, TX, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a difficult battle with heart disease.

Joan was born on February 8, 1941 to Jay and Racheal Beager in Twin Falls, Idaho. In 1958, she met the love of her life Jack at Beaverhead County HS. They were married July 27, 1958. Joan and Jack went on to have three children. Joan was a dedicated mother and wife in her children's early years. She attended college when her children were in high school and began a long career at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse, where she worked from 1978-2002. After retirement, she volunteered for 10+ years at the non-profit organization Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health as one of their librarians and enjoyed travelling the country with Jack and their RV club, The Roving Gypsies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription