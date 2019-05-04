Shirley Westmoreland, 81, of Texas City, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, peacefully at home.
Shirley was born on October 1, 1937 in Longview, Texas. She was a homemaker, loving wife, caring mother, and a one of a kind Maw Maw.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her oldest son, Michael Westmoreland, her grandson, Kevin Westmoreland, and her granddaughter, Jamie Westmoreland.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Westmoreland; her sisters, Lois Huggins and Glenda Philbrick; son, Lester Westmoreland and wife Judy; daughters, Sharon Chaney and husband Charles, Karen Westmoreland, and her granddaughter that she raised and called her daughter, Ashley Sandoval; grandchildren, Shawn Westmoreland, Richard A. Westmoreland, Mikey Westmoreland, Taylor Chaney, and Kaitlyn Westmoreland and great grandchildren Frankie and Aubrey Sandoval.
Honorary pallbearer will be her great grandson, Frankie Sandoval with whom she shared an unbreakable bond.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice Care Team, Inc. of Texas City who took wonderful care of Shirley at home in her final days.
Private services will be held in care of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Maw Maw, it broke our hearts to lose you and when God called you home part of us went too. The memories you left are what we will cherish until we can join you in Heaven. We love you more than words and will miss you. Love, your family.
