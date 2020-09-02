Harry Frederick Jahn, Sr. (78) passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born December 2, 1941 in Galveston, TX to the late William Charles Jahn and Helen Catherine Jahn.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle Trochesset Jahn of Galveston; and son-in-law, Michael Delloioio of Texas City. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Katy Pelata Jahn; his daughter TerryLee Delloioio Carmichael (Eddie); son, Harry (JJ) Jahn (Jill); and his fur baby, Nicholas.
Harry worked for Malloy & Son, Santa Fe Railroad, and Galveston Yacht Basin. He finished the last 12 years of his career as Marina Manager at South Shore Harbor Marina. He also served as Vice President of the Marina Association.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, and services are scheduled at 10:00 am, Friday, September 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, with graveside services following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Henry Trochesset, Louie Trochesset, Duggan Trochesset, Ellis Trochesset, Frank Trochesset, and Eddie Carmichael. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Eddie Barr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friendswood EMS or American Cancer Society.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Harry’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
