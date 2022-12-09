Jimmy Wilburn Hall

SUGAR LAND, TX — Mr. Jimmy Wilburn Hall passed from this life Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022, in Sugar Land.

Born August 2, 1943, in Navarro Mills, Texas. His family moved from Navarro Mills to Blooming Grove in 1953 where Jimmy attended school, graduating in 1961. Jimmy played high school football and loved Blooming Grove schools, keeping in touch with many of his classmates throughout the years. Jimmy was the kindest, friendliest person ever known, helping a friend at a moments notice. He went to work as soon as he was able to, mowing lawns for the elderly ladies, who loved and depended on him. If they were short on money, he would mow their lawns for free. When he got older, he would bail hay all day, come home and mow a couple of lawns and then go to football practice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription