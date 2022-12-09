SUGAR LAND, TX — Mr. Jimmy Wilburn Hall passed from this life Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022, in Sugar Land.
Born August 2, 1943, in Navarro Mills, Texas. His family moved from Navarro Mills to Blooming Grove in 1953 where Jimmy attended school, graduating in 1961. Jimmy played high school football and loved Blooming Grove schools, keeping in touch with many of his classmates throughout the years. Jimmy was the kindest, friendliest person ever known, helping a friend at a moments notice. He went to work as soon as he was able to, mowing lawns for the elderly ladies, who loved and depended on him. If they were short on money, he would mow their lawns for free. When he got older, he would bail hay all day, come home and mow a couple of lawns and then go to football practice.
Jimmy worked for a chemical plant in Waxahachie and then for Southwestern Bell in Dallas before moving to the Galveston County area to follow in his father's footsteps working in the oil and gas industry. He used the welding skills he learned from Mr. Ralph Page at Blooming Grove High School to start a successful metal fabrication company, J. W. Hall Enterprises, which he owned and operated for 29 years. He was a member of the Galveston County Pecan Growers Association and took great pride in growing his pecans. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and a good glass of wine while listening to the blues.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Wilburn and Lilan Inez (Melton) Hall; wife, Delia R. Hall; son, Tony Hall; brother, David Hall.
Survivors include his son, J. Scott Rivera; daughters, Kimberley Ann Hall, Giesla East and husband, Clark, Tamra Rivera; sister, Linda Scott and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Corey Lazar, Madison Lazar, Clinton Krehmeier, Harrison Krehmeier; great grandchildren, Rhyson Warnament and Mackenzie Barnhart.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Jimmy's name to the Galveston County Pecan Growers Association or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
A private service was held under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
