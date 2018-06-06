Daniel Wayne Holzworth, 69, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at his residence. Daniel was born October 11, 1948, in Galveston, Texas, to Roberto and Selma Holzworth.
Daniel served in the United States Navy. He was resident of Texas City for forty years, a Taxi Driver, and a member of the Lakewood Church. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 36 years, Claudette Elaine Holzworth.
He is survived by his sons: Daniel W. Holzworth II, David W. Holzworth, James Allen Holzworth; daughter Heather Mott; sister Kathy Cannon; grandson Matthew Holzworth and granddaughter Brianna Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas with Dr. Mike Deaton officiating.
