BRENHAM, TX — Ebert Nelson Steele, 89, of Brenham, departed his earthly home on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
“Steele” was born on August 31, 1932 to Edith and C. Nelson Steele in Virginia Township, Illinois. The oldest of 7, he attended Granite City High School. After graduating in 1950, he went on to join the United States Air Force, where he became a Master Sergeant. During his time of service, he worked in communications and intelligence on location in the Korean War. He proudly served his country for over 15 years, including years of service in the Reserves. He graduated from St. Edward’s University in Austin with a degree in Organizational Behavior and Administration. Later, Steele went on the be a Public Relations and Training Manager for the Monsanto Corporation for 35 years. After retiring from Monsanto, Steele was a founder and senior partner in Growth Associates consulting firm. In his spare time, he spent time on his favorite hobbies, such as amateur radio, photography, and aviation. His love for woodworking was evident in the pieces he created and restored.
His wife, Marilyn Ruth Steele, of 68 years, precedes him. His loving parents and brother, Everett also greeted him as he entered Heaven.
He is survived by daughters Vera and spouse, Don McBride of Brenham; Summer Rivers Steele and spouse, Tony Welch of Brenham; grandchildren Leigh and spouse, Barry Linden Jr, of Brenham; Aaron Reed, of Houston, Alex Reed of Minnesota and Gabrielle Pollard of Missouri; great-grandchildren Brinley and Braydon Linden, of Brenham.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for the affectionate help and care.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice Brazos Valley or First Baptist Church of Brenham.
Funeral services are being handled by Malloy & Son Funeral Home of Galveston, Texas. A memorial service is planned for 1:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Brenham, Texas. Interment will be at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
