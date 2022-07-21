SHIRLEY MOORE SMITH

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Shirley Moore Smith received her heavenly wings on Monday, July 18th at the home of her daughter. Shirley was born on March 12, 1939, in Markham, Texas to Doris Carter Moore and Andy Moore, Sr. Shirley was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1956 in Galveston, Texas and later received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Prairie View A&M College. She began her nursing career at John Sealy Hospital. She also worked for St. Vincent's House and St. Mary's Hospital for many years. She returned to UTMB and retired after 30 years of service. She was devoted to every patient, student and staff member she met throughout her nursing career.

Shirley was a devoted mother, grand and great-grandmother to all her children. She was always there for her family and cherished every moment spent with them. Shirley was a brave and courageous woman and lived life to the fullest. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church and enjoyed her involvement with the Usher Board until her health failed.

