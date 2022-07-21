TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Shirley Moore Smith received her heavenly wings on Monday, July 18th at the home of her daughter. Shirley was born on March 12, 1939, in Markham, Texas to Doris Carter Moore and Andy Moore, Sr. Shirley was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1956 in Galveston, Texas and later received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Prairie View A&M College. She began her nursing career at John Sealy Hospital. She also worked for St. Vincent's House and St. Mary's Hospital for many years. She returned to UTMB and retired after 30 years of service. She was devoted to every patient, student and staff member she met throughout her nursing career.
Shirley was a devoted mother, grand and great-grandmother to all her children. She was always there for her family and cherished every moment spent with them. Shirley was a brave and courageous woman and lived life to the fullest. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church and enjoyed her involvement with the Usher Board until her health failed.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lorenzo Shaw, Sr., her sister, Mary Williams, her brother, Andy Moore, Jr., a granddaughter MaKayla Thomas, and a special niece Shamona Williams.
Shirley will be greatly missed by her daughter, Pamela Ward (Keith), son, Darrell Thomas, grandchildren, LaKeisha Shaw-Boyd (Tyerre), Lorenzo Shaw, Jr., Cheronda Dearmon, Sparkle White, Tamara White, Torrey Opusunju, Loren Shaw, Braxton Jackson and Pat'Shon Thomas. She also leaves a special sister-in-law and friend, Sandra Johnson, special nieces, Michelle Arthur and J'Rissia Arthur and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church 2920 Ave. M 1/2, with Rev. A. W. Colbert officiating (due to the increase of COVID cases masks are recommended). Internment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.