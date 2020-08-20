Steven Wade Isaac was born on October 31, 1967, to the union of Curtis and Lenora Isaac in Galveston, Texas. He was their second son as well as their fourth child.
Steve graduated from La Marque High School. After graduation he worked for Wendy’s and several years at the City of Texas City in sanitation.
Steven loved eating good food and spending time with his family and friends. He was always concerned about others and loved to talk to them. He will be missed for having a big smile on his face. He loved his mother dearly.
Steve Isaac departed this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Isaac, Sr. and his sister Gwendolyn Isaac.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted mother Lenora Isaac; his sister Linda Isaac and brother Curtis Isaac, Jr. (Malia) both of Texas City, Texas; loving and devoted nephew Roderick Isaac of Texas City, Texas; Deon Isaac and Fabian Oliver (LaTosha) both of Katy, Texas; and one great niece Skylar Oliver of Katy, Texas; and a host of family and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 @ Mainland Funeral Home. Visitation services will begin at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM
