Sharon Elaine Steadham Turner

GALVESTON, TX — Sharon Elaine Steadham Turner was born on November 30, 1957 to her parents the late Laney and Johnnie Mae Lee in Galveston, Texas. She was the eldest of seven children. On Sunday, January 10, 2021, with her husband at her side, God saw that her weary body needed rest. Her earthly journey halted. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents: Laney and Johnnie Mae Lee, her grandparents: Willie and Minnie Lee (paternal), John and Helen Washington (maternal); one brother: Jason E. Lee, and one niece Leilani Bell-Bradford. Moreover, Sharon leaves to cherish her memory a legacy of love and devotion in the hearts and minds of her family jewels: Husband Clyde Turner Jr., Shandell Turner, Tresa (Tait) Spalding, Monica (Paul) Powell, Jamila Sweed, Clymisha Turner, and Clyde M. Turner; ten grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter, family and friends whose lives she impacted.

