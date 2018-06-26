SANTA FE—Mrs. Mary K. Patterson passed from this life Saturday evening, June 23, 2018, in Hitchcock, TX.
Born August 16, 1928 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, Mary had lived in Oklahoma and all over Texas. Mary was first and foremost a Mother and Grandmother. She had a traveling soul and loved history of any kind but especially Texas history. Whether it was work related or for pleasure, she took every opportunity she could to hit the dusty trail. Work conventions gave her the perfect excuse to see new and exciting places in the U.S. with her travel buddy, Hope. She and Hope also loved going on adventures to places around the world. Europe, Russia, Australia and Mongolia were among the many places they visited and were fascinated with learning about the history of all the areas they visited. When she wasn’t on an adventure, she was crossing things off her bucket list such as flying in a helicopter, learning how to snow ski, and tubing down the river. Mary had a beautiful personality which made her a wonderful traveling partner, friend, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed as she takes her final journey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Allen and Catherine Rose” Kitty” (Millner) Williams; brothers, Carl Millner Williams, Howard Logan Williams; sister, Doris Hall Self; travel buddy, Hope Finley.
Survivors include her sons, Carl Howard Feltner and wife, Vickie, Michael Feltner and wife, Susan; daughter, Paula Kay Rill; niece, Sherry Merryman and husband, Daryl; nephew, Robert Self; grandchildren, Mark Feltner, Shaun Feltner and wife, Isabella, Matthew Feltner and wife, Leah, James Skinner and wife, Shelsea, Taylor Rill, Garrett Rill; 2 great-grandsons, 5 great- granddaughters; dear friend, Cora “Rusty” Dvorak.
A special thank you goes out to the wonderful caregivers at Season’s Personal Care in Hitchcock as well as Heart to Heart Hospice for the love and compassion they showed Mary during her last days…we appreciate them more than they know.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Mike Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Pallbearers will be Mary’s grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.