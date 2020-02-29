Zenaida B. Rivera
Zenaida B. Rivera, 72, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Don Avery Goodall
GILCHRIST—Don Avery Goodall, 75, departed this life on February 21, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Hattie B Hackney
TEXAS CITY—Hattie B Hackney, 78, departed this life on Friday February 28, 2020, at Regent Care Center of League City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Ja’Zyan Winfree
We give thanks for Ja’Zyan Winfree, God’s little precious angel whom he called unto himself on February 25, 2020, at Texas Women Hospital in Houston, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Esther Garcia
GALVESTON—Esther Garcia, age 80, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
