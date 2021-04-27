SANTA FE — Mr. James Edward “Beau” Freeman passed from this life Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021, in Texas City.
Born July 17, 1955 in Hugo, Oklahoma, Mr. Freeman had lived most of his life in Santa Fe. He was a member of the Iron Workers Local 135 and worked at Union Carbide/Dow. Beau enjoyed playing pool, gardening, cooking barbeque and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Jefferson and Elsie Cruz Freeman; parents-in-law, George and Dorothy Wilson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Bonnie Freeman; son, Lance Freeman and wife, Gelsey; daughters, Amber Freeman and fiancé, Reese Beard, Nikki Freeman; sisters, Louise Mueller and husband, Gary, Wanda Kidd and husband, Rick, Reba Logan Myers; grandchildren, Kennedy Birdwell, Davey Zamora, Adalynn Freeman, Mia Rondon, Liam Freeman, Ransom Beard and Reese Beard, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Mrs. Harlie Bourque officiating. Facemasks are required. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.