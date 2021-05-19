GALVESTON — Cynthia Otems Moore passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at HCA Mainland Center.
A visitation will be held on May 22, 2021 at 9:00am. Funeral services will follow at 10:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 5:26 pm
