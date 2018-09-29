Mrs. Ida Reed Saunders passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018. She was born in Galveston in 1931, the daughter of Ida Eiband Reed and Jack Reed, Sr. and grew up in Austin. She had a sister and two brothers, Jack Reed, Jr., deceased, wife Molly Reed, Joanie Smith, husband Claude Smith, deceased, and Coke Reed, wife Sylvia. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She met John M. Holm, who was attending Texas A&M University and they were married in 1951. She lived in Japan for several years while her husband was a fighter pilot during the Korean War. Afterwards they moved to Garland, Texas and had two children.
Her family moved to Houston and then down by the Manned Spacecraft Center in the 1960’s. She divorced in the 1970’s. She married Richard L. (Dick) Saunders of El Paso in 1979, and they lived happily until his death in 2010. She worked in Houston and El Paso as an executive in the banking industry. She is survived by son John M. Holm, Jr and his wife Rachel Goss of San Jose, CA, daughter Teresa Holm and her husband Fred Summerford of Tiki Island, TX, her stepchildren Rick Saunders, Larry Saunders, Karen Brooks and Cynthia Dix, and many nieces and nephews. Ida and Dick had nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Ida had a passion for travel, reading, western themed art and was on the boards of the Former Texas Rangers’ Association and the Wild West History Association. She moved next to Teresa on Tiki Island in 2012, where she enjoyed living the island life in her later years.
An informal graveside service will be held at Boerne Cemetery in Boerne, TX at a later date.
