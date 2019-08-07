Sandra Marie Sonnier Kane Britto age 65 of Texas City passed away July 15, 2019.
A memorial will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City with Deacon Joe Hensley.
Full obituary is on carnesfuneralhome.com
