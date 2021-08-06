SANTA FE — Mr. Galen Henry Remmers, Jr. passed from this life Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021, in League City.
Preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Lena Remmers, his wife, Robbie Remmers, his brother-in-law, Robert Marx, and his niece, Rhonda Marx. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Galen and Janet Remmers of College Station, Texas, his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Robert Hofstatter of La Marque, Texas, his granddaughter Meghan Gindrup, her husband, David, and their daughter, Emmalynn of Conroe, Texas, his grandsons, Nathan Remmers of College Station, Texas, David Remmers and his wife, JeriAnne of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Samuel Remmers of Arlington, Texas. He is also survived by his nephew Robert “Rocky” Marx of Santa Fe, Texas, his niece, Lynn Marx of Seabrook, Texas, his nephew, Paul Marx, of Santa Fe, Texas, his great-niece, Taylor Marx and her son, Zayne, of St. Paul ,Minnesota, his brother-in-law, Steve Bodine and his wife, Cynthia, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, his sister-in-law Kay Outland, and her husband, James Outland, of Murray, Kentucky, and his sister-in-law, Jean Bodine, of Pearland, Texas and many nieces and nephews across the country.
Galen was born in Galveston, Texas on July 15, 1929 and lived his entire life in Santa Fe. After marrying his wife Robbie in 1950 and living in small apartments and homes in Santa Fe, they built a house next door to his parents in 1958, residing there until 1995. He and Robbie then built their retirement home where he enjoyed tinkering with projects in his garage, visiting with neighbors, and gardening. His gardening skills came naturally and during summers, he provided an amazing bounty of vegetables and fruits for his family and, much to the chagrin of friends and neighbors, a seemingly endless supply of zucchini.
Galen was Valedictorian of the Santa Fe class of 1946, having graduated at the age of 16. After attending college in Huntsville, he served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve and then began his employment with Union Carbide, where he spent his entire career as a chemical operator until his retirement.
A gifted photographer, he was an early member of the Houston Camera Club and won many awards for his photos. He was hired for many weddings in Santa Fe, and he and his many cameras (together with ever-present supplies of film and flashbulbs) were a constant presence at school-related activities for Santa Fe ISD. Also gifted in the art of portraiture, he spent many hours in his darkroom making sure that every photo he took was developed to perfection.
He took pride in his community and served as a City Councilman for several terms, helping Santa Fe become the town that so many people love and call home today.
An avid fisherman, he had a gift for catching flounder with ease and spent countless hours at the many fishing piers in Galveston, Seawolf Park, the Texas City Dike, and at the miles of beachfront in Galveston where he delighted in catching speckled trout and croaker. Since no hour was too early to wake up to listen to fishing reports on the radio and check tide schedules in the newspaper, he frequently woke his children before dawn asking “Want to go fishing?” Only too happy to be included in his frequent outings, his son and daughter would bound from bed and be ready to head out in mere minutes because they loved being with their daddy. Whether anything was caught or not didn’t matter because any day fishing was the time he enjoyed most.
He was a gun enthusiast and had a large collection of many different types of firearms. Ever conscious of gun safety, he taught his children how to shoot and went on to teach gun safety to countless young people in the Santa Fe area.
He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a jack of all trades and a master of most. Galen will be missed by all, but we take comfort knowing that his was a life well-lived and that we will all be together again one day.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2021, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the chapel of the funeral home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating.
The family has requested that unvaccinated persons wear a facemask and maintain their distance from one another as much as possible during the visitation and memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Galen’s favorite charity, Bay Area Pet Adoptions, 3000 Avenue R, San Leon, TX 77539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.